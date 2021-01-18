Equinor makes a splash with ‘world’s first’ project to trial floating solar in rough waters

Equinor has announced a new research project which is claimed to be the world’s first floating solar pilot plant in rough waters.

The plan is to build a project off the small island of Frøya near Trondheim in Western Norway in the late summer of 2021 – it will be carried out alongside technology company Moss Maritime.

The project will measure 80 square metres, will be trialled for a minimum of one year and is designed to explore how the weather conditions affect the plant.

Hanne Wigum, Head of the Equinor Technology, said: “If we succeed here, we can succeed anywhere. We have reached an agreement with the grid owner, allowing the electricity that is produced to enter the power grid on Frøya.”

Alexander Thøgersen, Vice President, Engineering at Moss Maritime, said: “The floating pilot plant will be an important step on the road towards technology commercialisation and an important arena for further development and optimisation of the concept.”