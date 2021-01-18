Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Equinor makes a splash with ‘world’s first’ project to trial floating solar in rough waters

The pilot plant will be trialled in the North Sea off the small island of Frøya in Western Norway

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 18 January 2021
Image: Moss Maritime

Equinor has announced a new research project which is claimed to be the world’s first floating solar pilot plant in rough waters.

The plan is to build a project off the small island of Frøya near Trondheim in Western Norway in the late summer of 2021 – it will be carried out alongside technology company Moss Maritime.

The project will measure 80 square metres, will be trialled for a minimum of one year and is designed to explore how the weather conditions affect the plant.

Hanne Wigum, Head of the Equinor Technology, said: “If we succeed here, we can succeed anywhere. We have reached an agreement with the grid owner, allowing the electricity that is produced to enter the power grid on Frøya.”

Alexander Thøgersen, Vice President, Engineering at Moss Maritime, said: “The floating pilot plant will be an important step on the road towards technology commercialisation and an important arena for further development and optimisation of the concept.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast