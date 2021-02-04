Businesses and their supply chains expected to halve emissions between now and 2030

So, you haven’t got an energy and sustainability strategy or plans to meet a net zero target? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone… and we’re here to help!

It’s not just about a target of net zero emissions by 2050, investors and customers are expecting your business to halve your GHG emissions by 50% between now and 2030. That means taking real action now to make sure your business remains future viable.

Andrew Griffith MP, the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion, talking ahead of COP26 and with responsibility to engage with business in the lead up to the event later this year, recognises the challenge of net zero for many businesses is not the desire to achieve it, but knowing how to establish a strategy and implement it.

It’s not easy, but we have clever simple sustainability solutions to help you set and meet this target.

We’ve set our own target and have a road map to achieving our net zero goals by 2025. We’re here to help you set and meet yours.

Watch this short story about why it’s important to begin your net zero journey now, and find out how we can help you.

This is a promoted article.