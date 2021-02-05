New York offers $15m to pilot heat pump technology

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is providing funding of up to $15 million (£11m) for a pilot project to install community thermal systems in buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Community Heat Pump Systems Pilot Programme is inviting proposals for research, design and construction of community thermal systems using heat pump technology that serves multiple buildings.

The heating and cooling of buildings is responsible for around 33% of all greenhouse gas emissions in New York State, with demand for energy growing every year.

Ground-source heat pumps are believed to be highly energy efficient and cost effective systems, which transfer heat or cold air to and from the ground using underground temperature as a heat source in the winter and cooling source in the summer.

The programme, which supports Governor Cuomo’s goal of reducing emissions by 85% by 2050, is expected to help building owners reduce the upfront capital costs of converting to heat pumps, including the drilling, construction and installation, while optimising building performance.

Medical campuses, colleges and universities, city main streets, business districts and new construction developments can participate in the scheme.

Governor Cuomo said: “New York is confronting climate change head-on by using innovative new technologies to build cleaner and greener communities.

“Building heating systems are a significant source of our state’s greenhouse gas emissions and this pilot programme will allow us to explore the use of community thermal technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a healthier, cleaner and greener New York for all.”