Small businesses and landlords offered £50m for EV chargers

The government has announced an investment of up to £50 million for small businesses, landlords and those in leasehold and rented accommodation to install charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS), which provides up to £350 towards the installation of a charging point, will continue next year and is being expanded to target people in rented and leasehold accommodation.

In addition, the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS) will be opened up to small and medium sized businesses as well as the charity sector, which means B&Bs can also benefit from the funding.

The announcement comes as the Department for Transport has launched a consultation on improving the charging experience, taking the UK closer to delivering on the commitment to end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

The consultation, which is open until 10th April 2021, suggests simplifying payment at charing points – which means EV drivers can use contactless payment but do not have to download an app – and seeks to make charge points more reliable and to force operators to provide a 24/7 call helpline for drivers.

Drivers should also be able to find and access charging points easily, with the consultation proposing operators to make location data, power rating and price information more accessible.

In addition, the government is seeking evidence on three emerging policy areas: accessibility for disabled customers, weatherproofing and lighting and signage.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “Whether you’re on the school run or travelling to work or don’t have access to a private parking space, today’s announcement brings up a step closer to building and operating a public charge point network that is affordable, reliable and accessible for all drivers.

“As the UK accelerates towards net zero emissions by 2050, we are determined to deliver a world-leading electric vehicle charging network as we build back greener and support economic growth across the country.”