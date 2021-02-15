Will an ‘energy island’ bring Denmark and Belgium closer?

An electricity interconnector that will extend through a new ‘energy island’ could potentially connect Denmark and Belgium.

Belgian and Danish transmission system operators Elia and Energinet have sealed an agreement to investigate the feasibility of this connection.

If the electricity interconnection between Denmark and Belgium becomes a reality, it will pass through the waters of four different nations in a project which is considered to be the world’s longest direct-current high-voltage cable.

Last week, the Danish government announced the landmark agreement to build what is claimed to be the ‘world’s first’ energy island in the North Sea.

The artificial island is predicted to cover the energy consumption of ten million households.

Chris Peeters, Chief Executive Officer of Elia, said: “The realisation of the Belgian-Danish cable would be an important next step in making our electricity system more sustainable.

“It would be the first time that our country is connected to a new electricity market that is further away than our neighbours.

“Thanks to the hybrid technology, we will also have direct access to large-scale wind farms in the far northern North Sea with a different meteorological dynamic than off our coast.

“This will ensure a higher level of security of supply and help our energy-intensive industry to continue decarbonising.”