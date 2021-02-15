Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Scheme offers free e-scooter rides for NHS workers

The University of Hospitals North Midlands Trust is claimed to be the first NHS provider to join an e-scooter trial

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 February 2021
Image: Shutterstock

NHS employees are able to ride e-scooters for free as part of a new trial scheme in Stafford.

The initiative aims to test new technologies that can radically improve mobility and air quality across Staffordshire.

The University of Hospitals North Midlands Trust (UHNM) is claimed to have become the UK’s first NHS provider to be part of this e-scooter trial.

As one of the largest employers in the area, UHMM is estimated to contribute to 3.5% of all road travel in England, including transport needs of patients, visitors and suppliers to the NHS.

That equates to 14% of the NHS’s total emissions.

Jessica Brownsword, Sustainability Manager at UHNM, said: “This makes it easier for visitors to choose a healthier journey and encouraging staff to choose greener and more active travel options.

“Being a part of this innovative trial goes a long way towards achieving our travel plan objectives and improving local air quality, a key focus for all Staffordshire authorities, through reducing our contribution to carbon emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles coming to the site.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast