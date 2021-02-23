Wind turbine giant Vestas announces 300 layoffs

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has announced it will cut up to 300 jobs as a result of merging three factories in Colorado that will lead to lower near-term market demand.

Although the company said that its decision will initially impact 450 employees, approximately 150 of them will be offered new roles in other parts of the business.

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Vestas Chief Operating Officer, said: “With a larger fleet under service and lower demand in the near-term, we are therefore consolidating our setup in Colorado to ensure we can cater for our service business’ needs and are structured in the right way to ramp up efficiently once wind turbine demand requires us to.

“We have set initiatives in motion to make sure as many as possible of the 450 colleagues from our factories can move to other parts of our operations, but unfortunately, we still have to say goodbye to colleagues.”