UK supports clean energy in Malawi with £2.1m grant

The UK is supporting the addition of clean power to Malawi’s grid with a grant worth £2.1 million.

Golomoti Solar will deliver 20MW of clean power to the grid with support from Innovate UK, with the project being undertaken by InfraCo Africa, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) and its project partner JCM Power.

The solar photovoltaic will be coupled with a 5MW/10MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), which will enable the plant to provide reliable power and improve network stability, reducing reliance on hydro and diesel generation, whilst ensuring grid stability is maintained.

In addition, the UK, through InfraCo Africa is a 25% shareholder to the project through equity financing.

With only 11% of people connected to the grid & frequent power outages, 🇲🇼has recognised energy as a key driver of economic growth. 🇬🇧 support through Golomoti Solar will power homes and businesses and bring reliable electricity to drive sustainable economic growth. pic.twitter.com/wGpkUUyW9J — UK in Malawi (@UKinMalawi) March 1, 2021

Malawi has an electrification rate of just 18%, with only 11% connected to the grid and frequent power outages are affecting economic productivity.

The energy sector is currently reliant on hydropower, however, rainfall fluctuations have severely impacted electricity generation in recent years.

David Beer, British High Commissioner to Malawi said: “Malawi urgently needs to develop a more diverse energy supply. This project is a clear marker that renewable techcnologies are the best route for the country and shows what commercial and political creativity can achieve.

“The UK commits to continue being an investment partner of choice for Malawi in such sustainable projects aimed at helping the country build a better and greener future.”