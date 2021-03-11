‘World’s first’ hydrogen-powered ferry making a splash in Norway

New plans for what is claimed to be the world’s first hydrogen-powered ferry have been unveiled today.

Industrial gases and engineering firm Linde will supply the Norwegian ferry liquid green hydrogen from a 24MW electrolyser in Germany.

The company will also build onshore and onboard hydrogen storage, distribution and safety equipment.

Supply of hydrogen is scheduled to start next year, when the fuel cell-powered ferry will start its first journeys.

The vessel, owned by the Norwegian ferry operator Norled, is forecast to reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 95%.

Armando Botello, President Europe North at Linde, commented: “Hydrogen is a powerful energy carrier with proven potential for reducing carbon emissions when used in mobility.”

Heidi Wolden, Chief Executive Officer of Norled, said: “We believe that hydrogen will play a significant role in the future of zero-emission ships.”