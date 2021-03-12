Dutch lake gets some sunshine with 13,400 solar panels

Some 13,400 solar panels will soon float on a lake near the Amer power plant in Geertruidenberg, in the Netherlands.

This will be the first floating solar photovoltaic project by RWE.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 6.1MW and will be combined with a 2.3MW ground-mounted PV project at the so-called Amer solar park.

In 2018, RWE finished the first phase of the park, installing over 2,000 PV panels with 0.5MW on the roof of its power plant.

Once completed by the end of this year, the park is predicted to generate equal electricity to the annual energy consumption of 2,300 homes.

Roger Miesen, Chief Executive Officer of RWE Generation and Country Chair for the Netherlands, said: “Our first floating PV project demonstrates our ambition to drive forward the energy transition with innovative technologies and clean energy supply.”