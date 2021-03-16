EDF Renewables acquires two solar farms in England and Wales

Two solar farms in England and Wales have been added to EDF Renewables‘ grid-scale solar portfolio.

The company has announced the acquisition of the 49.9MW solar project in South East Cambridgeshire from AGR and another 49.9MW in North Anglesey from developer Countryside Renewables.

The latter has also secured consent for a battery storage unit.

It is expected the solar farms will go live by the end of next year and combined are predicted to generate enough energy for 19,000 homes.

Onshore and Solar Director at EDF Renewables Mark Vyvyan-Robinson said: “We are firmly committed to solar as a technology which will help us accelerate a net zero future where clean energy powers all our lives.

“Investments like these are also contributing to the UK’s green economic recovery from Covid-19.”