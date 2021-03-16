Collaborative Discovery Project Aims to Shape the Way Corporates Leverage Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities

The Proof of Concept (PoC) project will aim to explore service offerings that leverage Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Building (V2B) technology.

In signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the following businesses signal their commitment to supporting the UK’s efforts to increase EV adoption and assist corporates in considering how best to electrify their fleet to achieve net-zero carbon targets, optimise EV batteries and maximise returns on investment:

Marubeni (Marubeni Europe plc, Marubeni Europower and Marubeni Auto Investment (UK)

SmartestEnergy

Grid Edge

Virta

Origami

With a focus on flexibility, the PoC will be testing predictive controls and optimisation strategies to inform future service offerings for UK businesses. The project will make use of Norton Way Nissan in Hertfordshire, one of the Marubeni Auto Investment (UK) sites for a minimum of one year for this knowledge-share project to provide rich data insights that will shape product development activities across all entities involved.

In addition to EV V2G and V2B scenario testing, the discovery project will be exploring behind the meter optimisations of on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and EV charging, whilst accounting for site demand, energy tariffs and connection constraints.

Throughout the year, the PoC will run behaviour simulations to account for demand levels, EV usage and other factors that could influence optimal business operations in the future. This holistic approach will allow the project team to consider appropriate tariff structures and services that account for EVs and behind the meter requirements for businesses seeking a total energy solution.

Commenting on this initiative, Tomoki Nishino, General Manager, Power Business Unit, Marubeni Europe plc, said, “Bringing together leaders in the energy and technology space is imperative, as we consider the ways in which we can positively contribute to the UK’s net-zero transition. The involvement of Marubeni group companies including wholly owned next generation energy company, SmartestEnergy, as well as leading technology firms – Grid Edge, Virta and Origami – will shape our direction of travel and project outcomes for the better.

He added, “I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in support of UK businesses wanting to play an active role in the energy transition.”

The MOU was signed on 8th March 2021 and PoC works are scheduled to commence later this month.

This is a promoted article.