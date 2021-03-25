New £7.5m wave of funding to develop marine energy technologies

New investment of £7.5 million has been awarded to support eight new projects to research, develop and test cutting-edge wave energy technologies in the UK.

The projects aim to overcome challenges of devices that capture the energy generated by waves and convert it into a renewable source of electricity.

The wider deployment of wave energy converters (WECs) is hampered by challenges such as their ability to survive in extreme weather conditions and their efficiency.

Some of the projects will adopt innovative approaches to overcoming these challenges, including taking inspiration from the fins of marine animals to design flexible WECs that can operate under extreme conditions.

Other projects will test the performance of WECs through ocean-based trials and develop the models needed to assess how they cope with conditions such as storm waves.

They are supported with funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Our coastline and the power of the seas around us offers huge potential for clean renewable energy that can help us meet commitments to end our contribution to climate change by 2050.

“There are certainly unique challenges in harnessing the power of the marine environment and it is exciting to see how these projects can help us make the most of our natural resources in a cleaner greener future.”