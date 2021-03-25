Carbon sensitivity creates demand across nations to impact international pricing across Europe…

Our latest European Market podcast on electricity and gas commodity prices sees carbon price sensitivity in Germany impact demand and supply, and of course prices, across Europe. Germany also faces capacity issues and prices increases as the decarbonisation of markets speeds up.

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Oil production and consumption forecast – mixed signals following excessive bullishness as demand concerns continue to bite

Coal – Artificial tightness supporting European electricity prices? Phase out speeding up – power prices to increase with lack of capacity in Germany?

French nuclear – power at multi-year highs, potential for rolled over maintenance in the summer and risk from heatwaves shutting the capacity down, despite current high capacity, FR exporting to DE where prices are high due to carbon sensitivity.

LNG fairly neutral – increased demand SE Asia into April – interruptions in Australia and Russia – lower supply but outside of peak demand season.

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.