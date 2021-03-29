Uber offers Londoners the chance to book an EV ride

Starting from today, Londoners who are using the Uber app can select a fully electric vehicle (EV) for the first time in the UK.

The ride-sharing app firm said a trip through the ‘Uber Green’ option will be the same price as an UberX, while drivers in EVs will be paid more for every trip, encouraging them to switch to an EV.

Journeys must begin within London’s Zone 1 area but destinations are unrestricted.

The offering is designed to encourage riders to take action on climate change by selecting an EV instead of a petrol or diesel car.

Uber has committed to becoming a fully electric mobility platform in London by 2025 and across the UK by 2030.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern, said: “With cities beginning to open up once again, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive a green recovery by ensuring that every car on the Uber app in London is fully electric.

“We continue to partner with drivers to help them make the switch to electric and today we are excited to start offering riders the option to select an electric vehicle at no extra cost, allowing everyone using Uber to play their part in cleaning up urban transport.”