India’s ReNew Power commissions 300MW onshore wind farm

Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power has announced the commissioning of a 300MW onshore wind farm in the state of Gujarat.

The project, located in the Kutch District, will provide renewable power to the states of Haryana and Orissa at a wholesale rate, lower than electricity generated through conventional thermal power plants in the region.

It will also provide direct employment to more than 200 people.

With the latest commissioning, ReNew Power will have a total wind generation capacity of 950MW in Gujarat.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power said: “The commissioning of our wind farm project in the state of Gujarat is a significant achievement for everyone at ReNew Power.

“The team worked hard to put together one of the largest wind farms in the state, with 120 turbines and laid 73kms of extra high voltage transmission lines and over 330 kms of medium voltage transmission lines despite major disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an important achievement for ReNew and for India as the country continues down the path of decarbonisation.”