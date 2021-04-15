Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Anglo-Russian metals firm produces aluminium with ‘world’s lowest’ carbon footprint

The firm has used an inert anode technology that is claimed to drive down emissions from the smelting process

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 15 April 2021
Image: En+ Group / Twitter

The metals segment of producer En+ Group has announced it has produced aluminium that is claimed to have the world’s lowest carbon footprint.

The technology uses inert anodes made of non-consumable materials such as ceramics instead of standard carbon anodes to reduce emissions from the smelting process.

The firm estimated that a tonne of its ‘low carbon’ metal resulted in less than 0.01 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, including Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The metal was produced at the company’s aluminium plant in Russia with the help of a new electrolyser, the capacity of which could support the production of one tonne of aluminium per day.

Lord Barker of Battle, Executive Chairman of En+, said: “As part of our net zero commitment in January this year we announced sector-beating targets for carbon reduction – net zero by 2050 and to reduce emissions by at least 35% by 2030.

“Today I am proud to announce that we have made a major step forward on this journey, in a major breakthrough for the industry.

“In comparison to full-scope industry average emissions, metal produced with inert anodes has an 85% lower carbon footprint.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast