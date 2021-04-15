Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Retired coal-fired plant in New Mexico to be reignited with hydrogen

The upcycling of the retired generation station is expected to help achieve net zero emissions dispatchable power and the ability to supply commercial-scale clean fresh water, which is produced from the combustion of hydrogen

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 15 April 2021
A new technology collaboration that converts retired coal-fired power plants (CFPP) to use blue or green hydrogen as fuel has been launched in New Mexico.

Newpoint Gas and Brooks Energy Company have launched Escalante H2 Power (eH2Power), which has signed a letter of intent with Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, to buy their now retired 253MW Escalante Generating Station in Prewitt, New Mexico.

It is located near gas transmission and a geology that supports large-scale carbon sequestration.

According to the two companies, the upcycling of the retired generation station achieves net zero emissions dispatchable power, provides employment opportunities in hydrogen energy technology and includes the ability to supply commercial-scale clean fresh water, which is produced from the combustion of hydrogen.

Robert Price, President of Brooks Energy and Co-founder of eH2Power said: “The Escalante Hydrogen Project is thoroughly designed with the goals to provide clean reliable power and an additional focus on empowering local New Mexico communities.

“With out experience in carbon sequestration and geology, we look forward to developing this project.”

