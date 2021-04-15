ENGIE to build low carbon homes and school at former coal-fired power station site

ENGIE has got the green light to transform its former coal-fired power station site in Staffordshire into a mixed-use development of 2,300 new low carbon homes and a school.

Cannock Chase District Council and Lichfield District Council have granted planning permission for the plan that will see the Rugeley Power Station site get a second life.

ENGIE plans to start with infrastructure and remediation work at the north of the development, which is where the old coal yards located.

The remediation work is expected to start in May and is projected to finish in the winter of 2022 – the cooling towers of the power station are due to be demolished on 6th June.

The development of infrastructure is set to begin in the autumn.

Colin Macpherson, Divisional Chief Executive Officer for ENGIE UK & Ireland, said: “We have been in positive and productive communication with all the relevant local authorities and local residents for many years now; as we pushed to drive forward with a powerful proposal that would enrich the local area and inject new homes, jobs and opportunities after the closure of the power station.”

Bob Kean, Interim Managing Director for Cannock Chase Council said: “As we recover from the pandemic the development of the former power station site becomes hugely significant for us.

“It is one of our main economic objectives in our new corporate plan and will help us realise our ambition to be a carbon-neutral district by 2030.”