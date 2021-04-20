Octopus Renewables’ French wind farm secures €43m loan

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, part of the Octopus Group, has secured a €43 million (£37m) loan that will allow the company to finance a newly acquired onshore wind farm in France.

The finance, provided by the French investment bank Societe Generale, is predicted to fund the construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 24MW Cerisou wind project.

Acquired in October last year, the project is expected to be fully operational next year.

Chris Gaydon, Investment Director at Octopus Renewables, said: “The competitiveness of the financial and commercial terms achieved with Societe Generale will allow the company to optimise returns and cash yield as well as maximising operational flexibility.”