Hollywood goes green!

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has today unveiled plans for the city to be powered by 100% clean electricity by 2035.

The new commitment is ten years ahead of the previously planned move.

The city will embark on a plan to modernise its electricity system infrastructure with aggressive electrification targets for buildings and vehicles.

Mr Garcetti said: “By 2030, our Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will provide an energy mix with 80% renewable and 97% carbon-free, a full six years ahead of our previous commitment.

“We will show our nation that we have what it takes to fulfill President Biden’s energy vision first.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said: “Working together, we can tackle the climate crisis, create an economic renaissance and help every community see and feel the benefits of a greener future.”