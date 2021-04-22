E.ON has agreed to pay more than £650k after ‘taking Direct Debit payments earlier’

Energy supplier E.ON has reached an agreement to pay more than £650,ooo after taking Direct Debit payments earlier from nearly 1.6 million customers, Ofgem revealed today.

The energy regulator said most of the affected payments were due to be received in January 2021, but the firm took them on 24th December 2020.

The company self-reported the issue which was due to a technical fault.

E.ON made redress and goodwill payments totalling £55,039 to customers who contacted the supplier to say they had suffered additional bank charges.

It will also pay £627,312 to the energy redress fund.

Customers who have been affected and haven’t already spoken to E.ON about it, are advised to contact the company to make a claim.

Anna Rossington, Director of Retail at Ofgem, said: “Ofgem expects suppliers to adhere to the terms of contracts they have with customers, in particular the agreed Direct Debit payment dates.

“This failure is a reminder to suppliers that when making changes to their systems, they need to undertake appropriate checks to avoid any unintended consequences for customers.

“Ofgem is always prepared to work with suppliers who have failed to comply with their obligations, but who have self-reported and are determined to put things right, as E.ON has done.”

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “This error should not have happened and it was unfortunate that it was so close to Christmas.

“We apologised to those affected at the time and I apologise to them again now. As soon as we noticed the issue, we took immediate steps to put things right for our customers.”