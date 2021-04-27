SES Water commits to all-electric company vehicle fleet

SES Water has announced that all of its company cars will be electric or plug-in hybrid cars.

Employees will be required to get an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid when they sign up for a new company vehicle or they need to replace their existing vehicle.

The utility, which supplies 735,000 people in Surrey, Kent and South London, added that employees will be offered home-charging technology.

The company’s commitment complements a previous trial, in partnership with the Drax Group, which has seen it replace 12 of its vans with fully electric models and invest in 42 new charging points across its sites.

SES Water Energy and Carbon Manager, Henrietta Stock, said: “We are committed to minimising the impact our essential operations have on the environment and our communities, which is why this scheme is such an important step for us to take and we believe we are one of the first in the industry to do this.

“Each electric car in our fleet will help save around two to three tonnes of carbon dioxide per year as well as reducing the impact on local air quality.”