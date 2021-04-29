Iberdrola among the shortlisted bidders for 1GW offshore wind in France

Iberdrola has made its way to the shortlist for a 1GW offshore wind tender in France.

The Spanish electric utility said it has prequalified to participate in the next phase for France’s tender for the construction of the Normandy wind farm in the English Channel.

During this stage, the company will discuss with officials the details of the project before preparing and submitting the bid.

The final award decision is expected to be made in February 2022.

Javier García Pérez, Iberdrola’s Offshore Wind Business Director, said: “Normandy represents a major milestone for France’s energy transition, as it is the first project within the Multiannual Energy Plan which states the French Government’s commitment to award 1GW of offshore wind per year.”