Carbon doubles and electricity end users prices impacted

The price of carbon has doubled in the last 6 months, but the response from the European Commission is that they should be much higher. If you want to learn what that means for energy prices currently and as we look ahead, listen to our latest UK energy commodity market podcast episode.

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Carbon settles above 50 euros in the EU ETS Scheme. The European Commissioner says no plans to intervene and state prices should be even higher…

The UK scheme suggests there is a cost containment mechanism to ensure carbon prices do not make UK PLC anti-competitive. More clarity is needed…

Power prices have been forced up through fuel input costs, carbon price doubling and elevated balancing prices.

What does that mean for prices and any decisions on buying that need to be made?

Interconnector issues causing problems with power supply and demand from the continent

Gas prices also remain high, impacted by NordStream 2 and the geopolitical situation surrounding it, and LNG pricing up with China drawing cargoes away from Europe and the UK.

