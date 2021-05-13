New £12m UK funding to boost climate disaster responses in developing countries

The UK has announced £12 million in new funding to support developing countries to better prepare for and respond to disasters, including those related to climate change.

The funding will be provided to the Start Network for rapid responses by charities to crises like droughts and floods and help local and frontline responders anticipate and respond swiftly to protect lives and livelihoods.

Through the Start Network, UK funding will support early action initiatives, from improved forecasting for heatwaves in Pakistan to droughts in Madagascar, as well as a new global network of hubs facilitating locally-led responses when disasters do strike.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), between 1970 and 2019, almost 80% of disasters worldwide involved weather, climate and water-related hazards.

From these disasters, 70% of deaths occurred in developing countries, with droughts and floods the deadliest and most-costly events.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “The Risk-Informed Early Action Partnership [REAP] is aiming to make one billion people safer from climate disaster by 2025. Today’s event is important in showing how we need to scale-up and improve early warning and I am pleased the UK Government has announced an additional £12m to support these actions in developing countries to minimise, avert and address loss and damage.

“So, whether through new investments, sharing good practice, or placing early action at the heart of plans and policies, we need to work together ahead of COP26 to build a safer, more resilient world.”

A further £8 million will support the Centre for Disaster Protection to help climate vulnerable countries deal with crises such as extreme weather caused by climate change and pandemics.

This forms part of a wider £48 million package of climate support announced by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab earlier this year.