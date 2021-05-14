Octopus and Zestec to invest £100m in solar assets

Octopus Renewables has joined forces with Zestec Asset Management to deliver a target investment of more than £100 million into new-build solar assets in the UK.

The partnership has already contracted more than £10 million worth of projects and focuses on rooftop solar and private ground-mount systems.

Octopus and Zestec aim to sign Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for their solar photovoltaic systems to as many organisations and landlords as possible, varying between 10 and 25 years.

Peter Dias, Investment Director at Octopus Renewables, said: “Our belief is that we are still only at the beginning of the renewable energy revolution and that this sector will continue to develop.

“With Zestec, we are building a partnership whose joint capabilities and experience brings a strong professional combination, enabling clients in the UK commercial, industrial and public sectors to confidently partner with a team that has completely aligned interests.

“We look forward to working together and with our clients to build a portfolio of impactful renewable energy assets that make a real difference to their businesses, and continue to move the UK towards crucial net zero goals.”