Low emission package delivery pilot launches in York

A new pilot project could be introduced in York’s city centre, using ultra-low emission vehicles and e-cargo bikes to improve air quality and congestion caused by package deliveries.

Low emission modes of transport could be used for the first- and last-mile deliveries around the city to address these issues.

The City of York Council has been awarded £297,237 from the Department of the Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to investigate this and is awaiting approval from councillors to be given the green light.

It will evaluate the reduction in emissions from fewer vans and heavy-goods vehicles (HGVs), which currently make up approximately 14% of the traffic flow on Gillygate in the city centre.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, said: “This project will really support our ambition to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

“We know York has areas of poor air quality located around the inner ring road which are included in our York’s Air Quality Management Area.”