Repsol enters US renewable market with stake in Hecate Energy

Repsol has signed an agreement to acquire 40% of Hecate Energy; a US company specialising in photovoltaic solar and battery projects for energy storage.

Its newly acquired stake in Hecate Energy represents Repsol’s first step into the US renewables market.

Hecate’s portfolio consists of renewable projects totalling 40GW, of which 16GW are photovoltaic solar.

The US becomes Repsol’s second renewables market outside of Spain, after it signed a deal with Ibereólica Renovables Group in July 2020, giving it access to projects in Chile.