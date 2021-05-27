Infrastructure

Irish gales set to power ahead

EDF Renewables Ireland will build a 100MW wind farm that is predicted to power more than 60,000 homes

Thursday 27 May 2021
Image: EDF

Ireland is known for its stormy weather and rainfall. Now the Atlantic gales which hit its shores will be harnessed in a big way.

EDF Renewables Ireland has unveiled plans to develop a 100MW wind farm to the south of Bellacorick in Mayo, Ireland.

The project will accommodate 25 turbines and is forecast to provide enough energy to power an estimated 60,000 homes.

The team behind the development of the wind farm is currently working on gathering wind data that will help in the design of the turbines.

Environmental studies will also be carried out to explore any potential impact of the project on the ecology, noise and landscape of the area.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm is expected to be operational in 2028.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “Kilsallagh Wind Farm will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

“We look forward to working closely with residents and the community in Mayo and the County Council to keep them updated on progress and the benefits this project will bring to the local area.”

