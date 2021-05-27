Thames Water ties with British Gas on water saving drive

Thames Water has announced a new partnership with British Gas in a bid to help customers save money and water.

The partnership will see British Gas providing its plumbing and drainage services to Thames Water’s customers.

Households could initially pay 99p every month to have plumbing and drain cover.

Warren Buckley, Retail Director at Thames Water, said: “We’re working hard to reduce leakage across our network and these services will help customers stop leaks and save water in their own homes.”

Matthew Bateman, Managing Director of British Gas Services and Solutions, said: “This is our first strategic partnership with a water company and as leaders in our industry we hope to build on our relationship with Thames Water to help our customers live more sustainably and affordably.”