Teesside lifts off with mammoth wind plan

Teesside is set to become the heart of the UK’s wind turbine manufacturing after a plan for the construction of a mammoth factory has been officially submitted.

GE Renewable Energy will build a 78,000-square-metre facility at the UK’s largest freeport.

The construction of the plant, which is expected to start this October, is forecast to create nearly 2,250 jobs.

The first blade is expected to roll off the production line in 2023, with the factory serving Dogger Bank, the world’s largest wind farm located just 80 miles off the North East coast.

The project aims to make Teesside the country’s leading location for offshore wind.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We’re clearing ground and delivering a construction-ready site primed for developers and now we’ve got global investors right here at the UK’s largest Freeport building this massive factory.

Andrew Bellamy, Managing Director at LM Wind Power UK, a GE Renewable Energy Business, said: “A factory producing wind turbine blades, boosting our clean energy ambitions by supplying the growing offshore wind energy sector.

“GE Renewable Energy and LM Wind Power are looking forward to continuing on this journey to transform the site and contribute to the creation of this revived location that will form a leading offshore wind industrial cluster in the UK, creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in the process.”