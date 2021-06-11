‘UK first’: bp pulse plugs in rapid EV charging hub for fleets in London

A rapid charging hub for fleet vehicles claimed to be the first of its kind in the UK has been launched by bp pulse in central London.

The new multi-charger hub on Park Lane can provide rapid charging for 10 electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously, with plans to double its capacity over the coming months.

EV customers of bp already have access to around 8,700 rapid and ultra-fast charging points, including a fast-growing network at retail sites in the UK and Germany.

Richard Bartlett, bp’s Senior Vice President, Future Mobility & Solutions said: “London anticipates that by 2025 taxis and private hire vehicles will account for 80% of all public charging demand in the city. Fast, reliable charging infrastructure in convenient locations is essential to give business and fleet customers the confidence to make the switch to electric.

“That’s why we’re opening our new hubs at the heart of major cities across the UK and Europe, aiming to keep fleets charged and ready for business – whilst producing zero emissions.”

Uber is bp’s first fleet customer to get access to the new hubs, with dedicated charging points for Uber partner-drivers, supporting its vision to electrify all cars on its app in London by 2025.

Jamie Heywood, Uber Regional General Manager, Northern and Eastern Europe added: “At Uber, we have been doing everything we can to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles, including launching Uber Green to make zero emissions transport a reality.

“We know that one of the greatest barriers to electrification is the lack of rapid charging points in the right places that are convenient for drivers – bp pulse’s fantastic new hub is a great step forward in making sure their needs will be met.”