Concrete plans to slash emissions from cement

Sulzer Chemtech and Blue Planet have joined forces to develop carbon capture technologies to slash the emissions of the cement industry.

Blue Planet claims its system transforms carbon dioxide into ‘sustainable synthetic limestone aggregates’, which make up 70-90% of concrete and other global building materials – cement is used to bind aggregates in concrete together.

Cement contributes to 7% of global carbon emissions according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Blue Planet claims its new process ‘more than offsets’ the carbon footprint of cement.

Sulzer Chemtech is providing the separation and mixing technology needed for the innovative process.

Brent Constanz, Blue Planet CEO, said: “Sulzer Chemtech is an ideal partner to help us meet our goal of delivering cost and energy efficient plants to permanently store carbon dioxide in concrete by producing sustainable cement and concrete using Blue Planet’s technology.

“Together, we will be able to offer market-leading solutions to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint.”