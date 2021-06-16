More than 400k customers ‘switched supplier in May’

An estimated 417,000 customers switched supplier last month.

That’s according to the latest Energy UK report, which suggests the figure is down by nearly 2% compared with the same month last year, which saw 425,000 consumers switching supplier.

It is also lower than the five-year average of 447,000 switches for the month.

However, the analysis shows that almost 2.6 million customers have already moved to a new supplier so far in 2021, approximately 2% up when compared to the same time last year.

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK’s Chief Executive, said: “It is important to check you’re on the best deal for you by getting in touch with your current supplier or by shopping around.

“Switching supplier takes only a few minutes but could potentially save you hundreds of pounds on your energy bills.”