German start-up ELEGEND AG has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) inspired by the classic Audi Sport Quattro.

The company stated its desire to realign the ‘analogue instincts of emotional driving’ with a modern twist. The EV sports car is powered by a 600KW electric motor and has a range of 400 kilometres.

ELEGEND is only manufacturing 30 of the cars, that boast a top speed of 140mph; looking to give petrolheads a greener way to enjoy the roads.