Scotland announces £450k fund for youth climate programme

The Scottish Government has announced a new youth climate programme across the country backed by £450,000 of funding.

Young Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful and YouthLink Scotland will deliver the project, co-designed by young people with the recruitment of local champions from every local authority to help connect with communities to tackle climate change.

The new programme of events aim to put the voices of young people in Scotland “at the heart of the climate conversation” during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November.

Mairi McAllan, Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform said: “Young people in Scotland are driving the cause of climate action. This programme will give them a platform to make sure their voices are not just heard but acted upon.

“Scotland has world leading targets to be net zero by 2045 and we are already more than half way there. With COP26 in Glasgow this year, all of us have a unique opportunity to advance the society and economy-wide transformation demanded by the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We’re taking action and putting people at the heart of all we do. Young people have been demanding change for a better future and this programme will empower them to go even further. I look forward to hearing their ideas and engaging with them as we work together to end our contribution to climate change.”