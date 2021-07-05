Hydrogen bus revolution starts from Belfast!

Belfast will soon become home to what is described as one of the largest capacity hydrogen refuelling stations in Europe.

Commissioned by Northern Ireland’s main public transport provider, Translink, the £1.6 million-project will be designed by the Scottish hydrogen technology company Logan Energy.

The station will be installed in Newtownabbey Bus Depot and is predicted to supply a fleet of 20 purpose-built hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The project will have a total capacity to supply a minimum of two and a half tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Bill Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Logan Energy, said: “With the demand to switch to low carbon transport systems greater than ever, this project will help push the accelerator not only on decarbonising Northern Ireland’s bus services, but also the demonstration of hydrogen as an efficient, economic and global zero-emission solution to the world’s transport challenges.”

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “This refuelling station, supporting our new fleet, is a further important first step in our net zero journey.”