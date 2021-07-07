Scotland offers £10m to restore nature and tackle biodiversity loss

The Scottish Government has announced funding worth £10 million for projects aimed at restoring nature, safeguarding wildlife and tackling the causes of biodiversity loss and climate change.

The Nature Restoration Fund will support both rural and urban projects, such as improving green active travel routes, natural flood management, wildlife corridors and greenspace for outdoor learning.

Local authorities will receive half of the funding to develop new or existing projects that help address biodiversity loss and climate change as well as aim to promote the health and wellbeing of local communities and reduce inequalities.

The remaining £5 million will include a small competitive fund of £1 million to be distributed by NatureScot, supporting nature restoration projects across Scotland, including native tree planting, nature restoration in rivers, lochs and coasts and improving and connecting habitats.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “Our new £10 million fund will help address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change in a way that supports Scotland’s urban and rural communities and tackles inequalities.

“And it’s just one of a range of actions we’re taking. From our groundbreaking work leading the international ‘Edinburgh Process’ to investing in locally driven anature restoration projects in urban, rural and coastal Scotland, we’re helping to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, improve air and water quality, create green jobs and tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“As we prepare to welcome COP26 to Glasgow later this year, we’re committed to raising our ambition for nature’s recovery. Our Statement of Intent sets out our ambitions and includes a new voluntary commitment to protect 30% of our land for nature by 2030.”