Cash boost for offshore wind manufacturing announced

More than £180 million of private investment for north-east England and the Humber region is set to create more than 1,000 new jobs and boost British offshore wind manufacturing.

Offshore wind manufacturers SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK will each receive grant funding out of the £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme.

The initiative was announced by the Prime Minister last year as part of his Ten Point Plan to build factories that will develop components for next-generation wind turbines.

SeAH Wind Ltd will receive funding for a monopile foundation factory at the Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber while Smulders Projects UK will be supported to develop new infrastructure to enable the manufacture of offshore wind turbine transition pieces at their existing site in Wallsend, Newcastle.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Wind is one of the UK’s greatest natural assets and we’re a world leader in offshore wind energy.

“With the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the world, we are determined to grow and nurture a strong, world-class manufacturing base so British businesses and our workforce can fully seize the economic benefits being a windy island nation brings.”