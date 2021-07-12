Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Have a bright idea to help address poor power management impact on MOD estates?

It seeks to understand the capacity of campus sites to take on distributed power resources such as solar and fast charging for EVs

The Big Zero report

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 12 July 2021
Image: Willy Barton/Shutterstock

Do you have a bright idea to help the Ministry of Defence (MOD) address the impact of poor power management on its estates and inefficiencies in the management of power quality?

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has launched a new Market Exploration called Power Quality Management, seeking to understand the effect poor power quality, power factor and harmonic distortion has on its estate and ships.

In addition, it also seeks to understand the capacity of campus sites to take on distributed power resources such as solar and fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs), especially when multiples are stacked on the same local grid or site.

The MOD estate incorporates a wide range of sites including offices, data centres, workshops, operational bases and houses as well as the deployed environment.

It wants to gain an understanding of the products and tools available and an assessment of their key benefits in areas including holistic power quality management, system phase balancing, reaction to external fault events, grid stability impact and data capture and reporting capabilities, among others.

It is therefore seeking ideas from interested parties until 19th August 2021.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast