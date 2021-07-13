Australia grants $16.5m for its ‘biggest’ PET plastics recycling facility

The Australian Government has announced up to AUD$16.5 million (£8.9m) of funding for the development of what is claimed will be the country’s biggest plastics recycling facility of its kind.

The new AUD$45 million (£24.3m) Circular Plastics Australia (CPA) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling facility in New South Wales will have the capacity to recycle the equivalent of an estimated one billion PET bottles a year.

They will be converted into more than 20,000 tonnes of new PET bottles and food packaging.

Construction is well underway, with the plant to be part powered by renewable electricity through the installation of solar panels.

The latest funding for CPA – a joint venture between Cleanaway, Pact Group and Asahi Beverages – is being provided through a Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) investment

The project supports the sustainability goals of both Asahi Beverages and Pact – the former company has committed to use 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging across its supply chain by 2025 while the latter firm aims to offer 30% recycled content across its packaging portfolio by 2025.

Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction said the project will help deliver a cleaner, greener Australia for future generations.

He added: “Better waste management is important to Australia’s future low emissions economy and has the potential to reduce emissions by cutting landfill volumes.

“That’s why we’re partnering with industry and backing projects that will increase our recycling rates, turn our waste back into valuable products and encourage innovation so that resources are not lost to landfill.”