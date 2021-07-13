Big screen for big offset!

Cannes Film Festival goers will have to pay €20 (£17.1) to offset their emissions.

The organisers said that all registrations for the festival require this ‘environmental contribution’ that aims to offset the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the accredited attendees’ travel and accommodation in the French Riviera.

The total sum from these payments will then be donated to selected carbon offset programmes.

The new offsetting measure is part of the festival’s new environment policy.

The event has also announced plans to halve its red carpet, saving an estimated 950 kilograms of material.

The Cannes Film Festival has also pledged that electric and hybrid vehicles will make up 60% of its official fleet.