Canadian Solar wins 45MW energy storage project in Colombia

Canadian Solar has been awarded a 45MW energy storage project in Colombia; one of the first in the country.

The project will be located in Barranquilla in northern Colombia, consisting of a 45MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system that Canadian Solar expects to be operational by June 2023.

Shawn Qu, CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “We are very proud to have won this project in the first pure storage tender in Colombia. This is also our first energy storage project in the country and the Latin America region.

“The project award is testament to our global presence not just in solar but also in the energy storage business and further solidifies Canadian Solar’s position as a market leader in clean energy.

“We will continue to execute on our global energy storage growth strategy and look forward to providing more flexible, reliable and clean energy to our customers across the world.”