Future optimism on energy supply and prices, while costs of a transition bears down on energy buyers for now

In this week’s European energy market podcast we talk to Alfa’s Dr Puskarova about renewable energy cost increases, a single European market for energy, and why prices will remain high for the time being. Also discussed – A big announcement coming on Hydrogen, seen as the answer to the supply gap challenges facing industry with the ever diminishing use of, but reliable, fossil fuel energy generation.

In this episode of the Resonance, you will learn:

Hydrogen is coming, but why is it so important for industrial scale production to happen? A single energy market for Europe in the making – what shape might it take and what will it mean for business energy consumer prices Guarantees of origin and the Energy Attribute Certificates for renewable energy supplies are soaring. What is the impact for buyers across Europe? Optimism on where future energy prices may be, but does that mean high prices will remain for some time?

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

