The History and Future of Environmental Economics

In the words of leading economist, Bengt Holmström: “We have really become driven or obsessed with this notion of efficiency and [that] everything should be cheap”, putting a strain on the natural resources required to fulfil the supply and demand.

Striving to be more sustainable in our everyday lives should be encouraged, however, as economist Sir Christopher Pissarides states: “Economic borders will have to fall even more than they have fallen now […] it’s very hard for human beings to come together and forget that “this is my territory, this is your territory”; they don’t look at the whole earth as one that is belonging to all them.”

Now, as the world is faced with an unfamiliar landscape as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, questions about how economies around the world will be rebuilt are being asked. Looking back over the decades, our timeline exists to give context to these conversations, highlighting the beginning of environmental economics, landmark events along the way and what the future of this particular branch may look like.