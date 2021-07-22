Scotland announces extra £9m to tackle fuel poverty this year

The Scottish Government has announced an extra £9 million in funding for a programme aimed at tackling fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency.

The Area Based Scheme (ABS) will provide more than £64 million in total in 2021/22 to enable local authorities to deliver energy saving measures to fuel poor homes and communities.

ABS projects have helped deliver energy efficiency improvements to more than 100,000 homes since the programme launched in 2013, generating savings worth more than £900 million in energy bills and reducing carbon emissions by more than 3.4 million tonnes.

The programme aims to install low and zero emission heating systems as well as insulation and technologies such a solar panels and battery storage in more than 500 homes this year.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are wholly committed to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change and crucially, doing so in a way that is fair for everyone and leaves no one behind.

“Reducing emissions from heating our homes is one of the most important things we can do to ensure we become a net zero society by 2045. It will require us all to take action and everyone across Scotland will need to play their part in making sure our homes and buildings are fit for a net zero future.

“We are committed to rapidly scaling up action but doing so in a way that ensures that our fuel poverty objectives and our commitment to tackling climate change work together, ensuring a fair and just transition to net zero. I am pleased to confirm increased funding for this year’s ABS programme, which continues to support on-the-ground delivery of projects making a tangible and positive difference – not just to greenhouse gas emissions, but to people’s lives.”