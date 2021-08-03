EU adopts guidelines to ‘climate-proof’ future infrastructure projects

New technical guidance on how to “climate-proof” future infrastructure projects and help investors make informed decisions on those deemed compatible with the Paris Agreement and EU climate objectives has been published by the European Commission.

Climate-proofing is a process that integrates climate change mitigation and adaptation measures into the development of infrastructure projects.

The guidance adopted sets out common principles and practices for the identification, classification and management of physical climate risks when planning, developing, executing and monitoring infrastructure projects and programmes.

It will help mainstream climate considerations in future investment and development of infrastructure projects such as buildings, network infrastructure and built systems and assets for the period 2021 – 2027.

With the impacts of climate change already having repercussions for assets and infrastructure with long lifetimes such as railways, bridges or power stations, the Commission believes it is essential to clearly identify – and consequently to invest in – infrastructure that is prepared for a climate neutral and climate resilient future.

The process is divided into two pillars – mitigation, adaptation – and two phases – screening, detailed analysis – and the documentation and verification of climate-proofing forms is considered an essential part of the rationale for making investment decisions.

Specifically, for infrastructure with a lifespan beyond 2050, the guidance requires that the operation, maintenance and final decommissioning of any project should be carried out in a climate neutral way, which may include circular economy considerations, such as the recycling or repurposing of materials.

The Commission states: “The guidance adopted today will thus help the EU deliver the European Green Deal implement requirements under the European Climate Law and make EU spending greener.

“It is aligned with a greenhouse gas emission reduction pathway of -55% net emissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050; follows the ‘energy efficiency first’ and ‘do no significant harm’ principles; and fulfils requirements set out in the legislation for several EU funds.”