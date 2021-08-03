Energy transition may come from space!

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on the use of space data to accelerate the energy transition.

The agreement will see the two agencies collaborate on the use of space assets and data to improve a string of activities, including renewable generation site location and smart grid planning.

Satellite data will also be used to support urban energy system planning with a focus on local renewables.

Francesco la Camera, IRENA’s Director-General, said: “While an energy system underpinned by renewables is key to decarbonising our world in line with climate goals, renewables bring socioeconomic benefits with economic opportunity and social equity at its heart.”