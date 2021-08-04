Green light for 21MW solar energy farm in Norfolk

Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has secured planning permission for a new 21MW solar energy farm in Norfolk.

The Burgate solar farm, located eight miles north of Norwich, will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 6,800 households annually.

It is also expected to help reduce carbon emissions by 4,900 tonnes every year.

Alex Ross, Director of PACE Developments in the UK said: “PACE UK is delighted to achieve another planning success at Burgate. The COVID pandemic created additional challenges to the team but we overcame these through our use of technology and we can now focus towards a construction start.”

PACE, headquartered in the UK, currently has a development pipeline of more than 1GW of solar projects in the UK, Canada, Spain and Poland.